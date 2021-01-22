Sport shooter Eleftheriou gives names behind alleged sexual abuse to police

Sport shooter and member of Cyprus’ women’s national shooting team Andri Eleftheriou has named the person she accuses of sexually abusing her twice during international sports events.

He is a former member of the Cyprus Olympic Committee who used to accompany sports delegations overseas during major sports events, Philenews reported on Friday.

Eleftheriou this week filed a complaint with the police saying this person who held an authoritative position was behind the two sexual abuses she suffered 12 and 14 years ago.

Specifically, the Cypriot athlete has said that she had been harassed by him at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne and also in Peking in 2008.

The acclaimed athlete also gave names to police of people in sport authority who knew about her abuse after she had spoken to them, as well as that of a fellow athlete whom she had confided with this.

These are all people who accompanied the Cypriot delegations to Beijing and Australia.

Investigations now are expected to be extended to also include Cyprus Sports Federation officers as well as athletes in both shooting and other sports.

Eleftheriou had publicly talked about her experience on television back in 2018 and again last December.

However, she now received more widespread attention after Greek Olympic gold medallist Sophia Bekatorou recently spoke up about her rape by a high-ranking Hellenic Sailing Federation official back in 1998.