Spontaneous work stoppage at Reference Hospital

Dozens of employees at the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as a reference hospital for COVID-19 patients, proceeded with a spontaneous work stoppage in support of three of their colleagues who are risking remaining without a job.

Before the pandemic, the three nurses were working in a private clinic but responded immediately to the Health Ministry’s call for extra staff. However now the State Health Services Organization does not clarify whether it will hire the three nurses while their previous employers have already filled the vacant positions. The representative of the State Health Services Organization for Larnaca attended the protest and said the cases of the three nurses is being examined, also pointing out the humanitarian aspect of the issue.

(philenews)