Spontaneous protest at the asphalt factory

Being unable to tolerate any more the toxic fumes of the illegal operation of an asphalt production plant in their area, the residents of a district in Dali, on the borders with Tseri, carried out a spontaneous protest outside the industrial unit that is operating there illegally.

With their cars the residents closed the two entrances to the plant and as a result the production of asphalt and the passing of trucks was prevented. It must be noted that during the protest the residents were wearing their masks and respected all measures provided by the Health protocols.

The mayor of Dali Leontios Kallenos and the deputy of the Ecologists George Perdikis were at the side of the residents.

A strong police force went to the area to keep peace.

The Justice Ministry is requesting to be briefed by the Chief of Police regarding the case.

