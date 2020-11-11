News Local Spokesman: We will attend informal five-party conference on Cyprus

Spokesman: We will attend informal five-party conference on Cyprus

The government’s position is that we are going to attend an informal five-party conference on Cyprus, which the UN Secretary-General intends to convene, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koyshos said on Wednesday, pointing to relevant statements made by the President of Cyprus and the letter he sent to Antonio Guterres.

Speaking after a meeting of political party leaders, which convened under the President of Cyprus, to discuss developments on the Cyprus issue, Koushos referred to Turkish illegal actions in Varosha and the exclusive economic zone, noting that “there is no doubt that actions such as these are in no way conducive to creating a good climate for the continuation of talks.”

He said, however, that no negotiations are going to take place during the informal five-party conference, since participants are expected to talk about the formalities on how to proceed with the talks.

During the meeting, President Anastasiades informed political leaders about the latest developments around the Cyprus issue and in particular about the October 15-16 European Council, where he raised unlawful Turkish actions, both in the fenced-off part of Famagusta, as well as in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Koushos said.

According to the Government Spokesman, the President also referred to the October 1-2 European Council conclusions, the letter he sent to the UN chief on October 19, conveying the intention of the Greek Cypriot side to attend talks at the initiative of Antonio Guterres, as well as to a letter Guterres sent in response, on October 20.

The President also informed political leaders about his telephone exchanges with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UN Special Envoy Jane Holl Lute and EU High Representative Josep Borrell. Particular reference was also made to the meeting of President Anastasiades with the new Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar.

Political leaders expressed their views, both in relation to the essence of the Cyprus issue and as regards the participation of the Greek Cypriot side to the informal five-party conference, which the UN Secretary-General intends to convene, Koushos concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. e latest UN backed round of talks took place in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana but failed to yield any results.

Ankara sent on several occasions seismic research vessels to Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), to conduct unauthorised drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean, in areas licensed by Cyprus to international energy companies.

The European Council reaffirmed its full solidarity with Cyprus, regarding the respect of its sovereignty and sovereign rights in accordance with international law and in February 2020, placed two persons under restrictive measures, in relation to Turkey`s unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Turkish side illegally opened on October 8 part of the beach of the abandoned town of Famagusta, in violation to numerous UN resolutions.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

(CNA)

By gavriella
