Spokesman: Mass applications for properties would pose risks for prospects of Cyprus solution

Mass applications to the immovable property commission in the Turkish occupied areas for properties in the fenced off area of Famagusta known as ​​Varosha, would pose very serious risks, Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos has said.

In statements to CNA, the Spokesman said that not only would such a move not prevent, but that it would in fact encourage Turkish plans in relation to the enclosed area of ​​Varosha and the prospects of resolving the Cyprus issue.

Noting that he fully respects the fact that the right to property is an individual one and everyone is free to make decisions on matters concerning their properties, he stressed that the legal advisers of the government, both in Cyprus and abroad, share the view that “a possible mass filing of appeals to the immovable property commission in the occupied areas for properties in the enclosed area, poses very serious risks, as not only does it not prevent, but in fact encourages Turkish plans in relation to the
fenced off area of Varosha and the prospects of reaching a solution of the Cyprus problem”.

In essence, he added, such a development would be used by the Turkish side to promote the approach of some people in Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot community, whose ultimate goal is to create conditions in the enclosed area that will become the gravestone for the prospects of resolving the Cyprus issue on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

The Turkish side illegally opened on October 8 part of the beach of the abandoned town of Famagusta, in violation to numerous UN resolutions.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

By gavriella
Previous articleSlaughterhouses to start operating again
Next articleEpidemiologist on COVID-19 confirmed cases, protective measures, Xmas

