Spokesman announces government reshuffle

Government Spokesman Kyriakos Koushos announced on Tuesday the reshuffle of government.

He said that President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades appoints Stefi Drakou as new Minister for Justice, Michalis Hadjipantelas as new Health Minister, Marios Pelekanos assumes the duties of Government Spokesman, Niovi Parissinou as new Deputy Government Spokeswoman and Anastasia Anthousi is appointed as Deputy Minister for Social Welfare.

Meanwhile, he said that Andreas Iosif will be the new Director of the President`s Press Office, while Victoras Papadopoulos will be transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he will be responsible for the foreign press.

Panayiotis Sentonas will be the new Commissioner of the Citizen (former Commissioner of Volunteerism).

They will assume their duties on July 1st.

“The President of the Republic would like to express his satisfaction, but also his warm thanks for the creative work done by the outgoing Ministers and associates”, Koushos said.

Replying to questions, he said that although the President offered him a position in the new cabinet, he decided not to accept.