Spokesman: additional measures to curb rise in COVID cases might be announced

The Cabinet set to meet Friday might decide to take additional measures to curb the sharp rise in COVID cases in Cyprus, the Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos said today.

Speaking after the National Council meeting and asked if new measures will be announced, he said that Health Minister will be meeting today with the Scientific Committee on the pandemic and based on the assessment of the situation, there will be a suggestion for additional measures if needed to deal with the outbreak.

Asked if we are faced with a new lockdown he said that we must wait for the briefing by the Minister following his meeting later today with the Committee.

Cyprus yesterday reported 1,081 COVID cases, the biggest number since the pandemic broke out. More than 150 patients are in hospitals.