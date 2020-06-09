Stay Home SPIRIT: A Rialto Theatre Live Broadcast

SPIRIT: A Rialto Theatre Live Broadcast

Bytheway Productions presents ‘SPIRIT’, a dance marathon by choreographer Eleana Alexandrou created in the midst of the pandemic, streaming online on June 27 & 28 live from the Rialto Theatre at 18:00 – 22:00 through Bytheway Productions’ Facebook page and Youtube channel.

About the performance

The performance is a dance marathon.  There is one goal: to keep dancing until the last minute. The marathon will last four hours.

The audience has free access and may connect through their screens from a space of their choice with a coffee or a snack, for as long as they decide or come and go as they choose.

The condition is new and creates a number of challenges for everyone. The rehearsals took place through screens in bedrooms or kitchens, where there was space for a body to move.  Due to the restrictive measures, ‘SPIRIT’ will be released live on the internet.  What the viewer will see is not the documentation and presentation of a performance but a live durational work designed for screen.

Why four hours? Indeed, the duration might appear menacing.  Is this new situation not changing soon?  Could the decision to become involved with the marathon turn the apparent dead-end into a new perspective?  What to do with all this time?  How do I keep my body alive?  How do I coordinate my arms and feet?  What do I do with my thoughts?  How to deal with tiredness, exhaustion? if I get lost, will there be someone to help me?  Where is the viewer?

The viewer, though not physically there, may have an entrance and presence in the work.  They may, in a way that will be announced later, send their questions, thoughts or associations to be answered or commented on, thus creating a dialogue that will accompany the performers throughout the duration of the marathon.

Thoughts by Eleana Alexandrou

Often, I have questions about the very function of the art of dance in relation to the place and community I live in.  How does the viewer relate to a contemporary performance?  I seek communication pathways between the spectator and the work whose main component is the experience of the body.

In 2018, I started my nine-month long residency at Dance House Lemesos, with a task for myself:  to enter the studio and dance for as long as I can, without any themes or other questions.  At first, this “meaningless” decision was very difficult to sustain.  This period was followed by performances/ trials in studios, galleries, public spaces with one spectator, with many or none. Then, there was my participation at the Buffer Fringe Festival in 2019, where I danced for three hours and from time to time I answered questions I received from the spectators.

These experiences, led me to ‘SPIRIT’.  I negotiate the availability of the performer towards the viewer, the abundance of time, the engagement with a movement and its extensions, the now that becomes more important than the tomorrow, the effort to conquer the self – as a spectator or a mover.  After the restlessness, the self suppresses, accepts, acquires space. Thoughts are produced, they are constantly there unless I consciously try to dismiss them, to direct the attention somewhere specific like the rhythm of my breath or the countless wrinkles on my hands from the countless washes.

Credits:

Concept/Direction: Eleana Alexandrou

Dramaturgy: Elena Agathokleous

Sound design and performance: Panos Bartzis

Performance: Arianna Marcoulides, Petros Konnaris, Rania Glymitsa, Marina Argyridou

Light design: Aleksandar Jotovic

Graphic design: Omiros Panayides

Production/Visual direction consultancy: Eva Korae | bytheway productions

Broadcast direction: Constantinos Eracleous

Technical direction: Yiannos Ionas | EventPro

The performance is created within the framework of the TERPSICHORI programme of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth of Cyprus.

Supporters: Makers Will Make, Cyprus University of Technology – Department of Multimedia and Graphic Arts, VSMS Lab – Visual Sociology and Museum Studies Lab

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articlePolice caution catering establishments, will step up checks
Next articleEmirates lays off pilots, cabin crew, plans thousands more job cuts -sources

Top Stories

Local

Divers association marks 40 years since MS Zenobia sank off Larnaca coast

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus Dive Center Association (CDCA) marked 40 years since the MS Zenobia sank by holding a small ceremony at the shipwreck's location on...
Read more
Local

No new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  No new cases were reported in Cyprus on Tuesday after a total of 422 tests, the Health Ministry has announced. This means that the total...
Read more
Local

Cruises to resume ‘end 2020 or in 2021’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Today marks the resumption of flights at the airports and cruise services at the island's ports, but Limassol port master Panayiotis Agathocleous does not...
Read more
World

Emirates lays off pilots, cabin crew, plans thousands more job cuts -sources

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, laid off more pilots and cabin crew on Tuesday as it manages a cash crunch caused...
Read more
Stay Home

SPIRIT: A Rialto Theatre Live Broadcast

Josephine Koumettou -
Bytheway Productions presents 'SPIRIT', a dance marathon by choreographer Eleana Alexandrou created in the midst of the pandemic, streaming online on June 27 & 28...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Stay Home

Vienna State Opera’s full programme of June streaming performances

Josephine Koumettou -
Vienna State Opera has published its programme of online streaming performances for June 2020. June 1 – Die Frau Ohne Schatten Performance of October 18, 2019 starring...
Read more
Stay Home

Celebrity chef Loulla Astin shares her delicious recipe for Koupes (video)

Josephine Koumettou -
Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious Koupes (cracked wheat pies) recipe with the internet through a YouTube video...
Read more
Stay Home

Free streams from more than 20 European opera houses

Josephine Koumettou -
Watch live streams as the operas themselves unfold in the opera house through OperaVision, an online opera streaming initiative supported by the European Union's...
Read more
Stay Home

Virtual exhibition on the life of Ferenc Liszt

Josephine Koumettou -
Virtual presentation entitled Hungarian and European, commissioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Hungary in 2011, with material from the exhibition...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros