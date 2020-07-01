Insider Economy Spike in Cyprus' debt due to Covid-19 transitory, Moody's says

Spike in Cyprus’ debt due to Covid-19 transitory, Moody’s says

Moody's downgrades Bank of Cyprus' senior unsecured note program

 

 

Moody’s anticipates the spike in Cyprus public debt will be transitory and will return to a sustained downward path after the coronavirus crisis wanes, Moody’s rating agency said in its report, noting however that it would consider upgrading Cyprus credit rating following reduction in banking sector risks.

“The credit profile of Cyprus (Ba2 positive) reflects its small but wealthy economy, improved economic resilience and the government`s fiscal outperformance in the wake of the country`s banking crisis,” Moody`s Investors Service said in an annual report today.

However, it noted that Cyprus faces several credit challenges arising from its relatively undiversified economy and high levels of government, nonfinancial corporate and household debt, adding that “the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a severe deterioration in the country`s economic activity and fiscal position, and debt is expected to spike this year.”

“We expect that Cyprus’s debt reduction will resume at a sustained pace after the 2020 coronavirus crisis,” said Sarah Carlson, a Moody’s Senior Vice President and the report’s author.

“At this point, we anticipate that the increase in debt related to the coronavirus will be transitory, partly because of Cyprus’ large fiscal surplus going into the pandemic,” she added.

According to the agency, the government`s fiscal position will deteriorate significantly this year as coronavirus support measures increase spending and low economic growth weakens revenues.

Noting that while the government’s fiscal position will improve significantly from 2021, “Moody’s does not expect a return to sizeable surpluses over the next few years.”

The agency highlighted that medium-term debt trends and banking sector issues will drive the evolution of the Cypriot sovereign rating and outlook.

“Moody’s would consider upgrading the rating if non-performing exposures (NPEs) were to fall substantially and improve the strength of the banking system and reduce contingent liability risk,” it said, pointing out that further material declines in the debt burden – once the coronavirus crisis wanes – would also put upward pressure on the rating, “but only if accompanied by improvements in banking sector risk.”

The agency warned however that Cyprus’ credit profile could weaken if growth or fiscal policy decisions were to cause a prolonged reversal of the supportive fundamental debt trend.

“Failure to decrease the stock of NPEs in the banking sector would also be negative. The outlook could move back to stable if Moody`s were to conclude that the coronavirus will have a long-term impact on economic strength and fiscal prospects,” Moody’s said.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleTurkey asks EU to correct ‘mistake’ of travel list exclusion

Top Stories

Economy

Spike in Cyprus’ debt due to Covid-19 transitory, Moody’s says

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Moody's anticipates the spike in Cyprus public debt will be transitory and will return to a sustained downward path after the coronavirus crisis wanes,...
Read more
World

Turkey asks EU to correct ‘mistake’ of travel list exclusion

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Turkey said on Wednesday it is disappointed by the European Union's decision to exclude it from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel...
Read more
World

Luxury British department store Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Luxury British department store Harrods said on Wednesday it plans to cut up to 672 jobs because of the coronavirus crisis, which kept its...
Read more
Local

Cyprus seeks bilateral agreement with Britain on tuition fees

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus is aiming at concluding a bilateral agreement with Britain to allow future Cypriot students at English Universities to pay the same tuition fees...
Read more
World

Global tourism stands to lose up to $3.3 trillion from COVID-19: U.N. study

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 restrictions, with the United States standing to lose the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Cyprus’ current account further deteriorates in Q1 2020

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The current account of Cyprus recorded a significant deterioration in the first quarter of 2020, while the international investment position of Cyprus marked a...
Read more
Economy

Suspended installments at request of borrowers at € 1.31 b in June

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The total amount of suspended installments at the request of borrowers rose to €1.31 billion on June 5 2020, from €1.26 billion on May...
Read more
Economy

Greek, Cypriot finance ministers upbeat as economies emerge from lockdown

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Finance Ministers of Cyprus and Greece Constantinos Petrides and Christos Staikouras have sent positive signals over the two economies’ prospects following a successful...
Read more
Economy

Euro area annual inflation up to 0.3% in June, at -2.5 in Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
In June 2020, a month in which many COVID-19 containment measures have been gradually lifted, Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 0.3%,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros