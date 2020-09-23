Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped soutzoukakia, and thread on wooden or metal skewers.

Prepare the yoghurt sauce: place all ingredients for sauce in a bowl, and stir lightly using a whisk, taking care not to whisk too much.

Heat a frying pan or griddle over a high heat, and grill the soutzoukakia until well browned on all sides. Remove soutzoukakia, and in turn cook the halved tomatoes, sprinkled with salt, with the cut side down for 2-3 minutes.

Serve the soutzoukakia in warm pitta breads stuffed with lettuce, lemon and tomato slices, accompanied by yoghurt sauce and cooked tomatoes.

You can cook the soutzoukakia in the oven under the grill or on the barbecue if you prefer.

Ingredients

Soutzoukakia:

600g mince (beef with pork)

1 small onion,

finely chopped

1 clove garlic,

finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp finely chopped chilli pepper (red or green)

3 slices bread, no crust, crumbled

3 tbsps olive oil +

more for coating

Salt, pepper

Warm pitta breads

Lettuce leaves, peeled

and skinned lemon slices, tomato slices for serving

2 tomatoes, halved (optional)

Yoghurt sauce:

½ cup strained yoghurt

½ cup fresh cream

2 tbsps finely chopped spring onion

2 tbsps lemon juice

4 drops Tabasco

Salt, pepper