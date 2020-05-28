Taste of Cyprus Local Food Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and keep in the fridge for 2-3 hours to absorb the aromas.
Then unwrap and tie with string into a cylindrical shape.
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Warm the olive oil in a large pan, sprinkle the lamb with thyme and sauté it until nicely browned on all sides. Place in a oven tin, season and cover with foil. Cook in the oven for 1½ hours, removing the foil halfway through to allow the meat to brown. The time of cooking will depend on the thickness of the roll: 1½ hours is enough for a roll 7½ cm thick. When it’s done, remove from the oven and leave to rest for 10 minutes before cutting into slices.
Meanwhile sauté the potatoes in 2 tablespoons of olive oil until golden. Then place in a tray, cover with foil and cook in the oven for 30-45 minutes until they soften, turning once during cooking.
Cut the beetroot into thick slices. Beat the cider vinegar with 3 tablespoons olive oil, garlic and seasoning and pour over the beetroot. In a separate bowl, mix the rocket, beetroot leaves, mint leaves and onion, and sprinkle with olive oil.
Prepare the scented yoghurt by mixing all the ingredients together until well combined.
Serve the lamb over the salad, together with the potatoes and beetroot and drizzle with yoghurt.
Note: this recipe can also be made with pork fillet.

Ingredients:

800g boned leg of lamb
1 tsp ground cardamom
½ tsp crushed garlic
½ tsp ground allspice
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp ground pistachios
3 tbsps olive oil
3 tbsps mustard
1 tbsp thyme
Salt, freshly ground pepper

Beetroot salad:

8 small potatoes
1 tsp crushed garlic
1 large boiled and peeled beetroot
4-5 tbsps olive oil
2 tbsps finely chopped red onion
1 handful beet leaves
1 handful rocket leaves, shredded
3 tbsps cider vinegar
8 mint leaves
Salt, pepper

Scented yoghurt:

2 heaped tbsps yoghurt
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp finely chopped
fresh coriander
½ tsp honey
Pinch of allspice, salt

By Bouli Hadjioannou
