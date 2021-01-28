Speed limit reduced to 30 km in certain streets in towns

The speed limit in certain streets in towns will be reduced to 30 km because these streets are part of the sustainable mobility program.

Such streets are Stasikratous in Nicosia and Angyras in Limassol, which after a makeover have bigger pavements and smaller road surface, which is at the same level as the pavements.

The Council of Road Safety intends to send a letter to all Municipalities of Cyprus and ask whether other such streets exist where the speed limit must be reduced.

It is noted that these streets are not for speeding but are mainly destined for pedestrians.

