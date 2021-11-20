Speed limit in towns to be reduced to 30 kilometers

The suggestion in the new Strategic Plan 2021-2030 is that speed limit in towns be reduced from 50 to 30 kilometres per hour.

According to Phileleftheros information, the Public Works Department has already started a research to find roads where this measure could be implemented with positive results. As explained, the reduction of the limit does not concern small roads in neighborhoods where anyway cannot speed but main roads in areas where citizens move massively.

Another criterion will be whether road accidents take place in that road often.

This development is also related with the inclination currently prevailing in several towns of Europe where speed limit has been reduced aiming to reduce accidents, noise, and pollution.