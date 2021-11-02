Speed camera system able to calculate vehicle’s average speed

NewsLocalSpeed camera system able to calculate vehicle’s average speed

Speed Cameras
The island’s fledgling speed camera system will be able to calculate a vehicle’s average speed between two fairly distant sites so that caution prevails all the time, according to Philenews.

In other words, the first camera to be placed at the beginning of the radar site will record the vehicle and the second – at the end of the distance covered by the vehicle – will do the calculation.

And if the vehicle passes earlier than the calculated time, then it will be fined since there is a violation.

This applies in other countries as well so that drivers maintain their speed within the limits throughout the journey and not only where they know the radar is.

The calculation move is expected to take place sometime in 2022 – after the system is thoroughly tested.

 

By Annie Charalambous
