Specific hours for access to Varosha beach

In an announcement, the “administration” of the “security forces” reported that as of today access to the beach of the enclosed city of Famagusta will be allowed “to the people and visitors” from 9 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.

According to the website Haber Kibris no documents or ID will be necessary in order to enter Varosha.

“Deputy” of Famagusta National Unity Party Oguzhan Hasipoglu told Kibris Postasi that entry to the part of Varosha that opened will be allowed to everyone, not only citizens of the pseudostate but also foreigners, as he said. He also said that it is allowed to take photos and those wishing to go into the sea can do so from the area where the military club is. Drones are not allowed. He added that the procedure to open Varosha will be a gradual one and in the future more areas in the enclosed town will open.

(philenews/CNA)