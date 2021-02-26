Specialised centre for youth with rare diseases starts operating in Cyprus

A specialised centre for young people with rare diseases, the first in Cyprus, starts operating soon. The centre “Unique Smiles” will be offering a wide range of therapies for infants, children and young adults aged 0-21.

The services of the centre, located in the village of Kotsiatis, in Nicosia district, were presented during a press conference on Friday by “Unique Smiles” a non profit organisation in Cyprus. Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and Energy Minister Natasa Pilides addressed the press conference.

It was noted that the specialised centre will be offering therapies and services to the youth but also to families as well as consultation to the school and will target in areas such the academic, the social and the emotional spectrum of each children and or young adult.

During the press conference it was also said that all the professionals who will be offering their services will undergo continuous training. Raising awareness is also one of the main aims of the centre.

Children and young adults will be offered specialised services by psychologists, psychiatrists, speech therapists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and counsellors.

Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said that the centre was a vision she had and she is glad and proud that today finally we are able to announce its operation. She said that the pandemic has shown to all of us the significance of health and equal access to therapies for all and noted that the Commission is working tirelessly to offer all EU citizens access to therapies and drugs.

Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said that “Unique Smiles” centre is an extremely important project for all young people with rare diseases and their families and will offer specialised therapies to over 55,000 people who have a rare disease in Cyprus.

She also said that it is important for the society to learn about the rare diseases and the difficulties people suffering from them are faced with everyday.

(CNA)