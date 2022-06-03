NewsLocalSpecial team for missing persons to be established

Special team for missing persons to be established

As of today, a special team for missing persons will be established at the Nicosia Police Directorate so that missing persons will be found quickly with modern methods and specialization. Nicosia was chosen due to the fact that most cases of missing persons are recorded in the capital, mainly due to the Reception Center at Pournara and the operation of many houses for minors.

According to the Chief of Police this was deemed necessary so that the team’s member will get properly trained. He also said that after the case of serial killer Metaxas, a protocol of actions has been prepared that all people dealing with cases of missing persons must follow.

According to data since 1990, there are currently 103 missing persons in the list.

