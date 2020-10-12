Special School resumes operation after COVID-19 case detected

Theoskepasti Special School in Paphos resumed normal operations after a teacher tested positive to COVID-19 and after the school was disinfected, Demetrios Mikellides, responsible for Elementary Education at the Paphos District Office said.

Mikellides added that the confirmed case was not directly related to the Special School, however, Theoskepasti was disinfected according to protocols. Also, the teacher who tested positive, as well as her close contacts remained at home. According to Mikellides, this was a good opportunity to test how people react into these circumstances.

(CNA)