Special policemen in jail for threats against Paphos Police Director

The Paphos District Court ordered a four-day imprisonment for the two special policemen who are accused of sending threatening and insulting messages to the Paphos Police Director.

The two members of the Police today appeared before the Court. The offences are said to have taken place between April 2019 and August 2021.

Many testimonies are still pending in relation to the case and a warrant will be requested for access to their private communication.

The two have been suspended from duty but were not released in case they escape abroad or in the non-government-controlled areas or influence witnesses since many of them are their colleagues.

