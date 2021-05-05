Special plan for subsidies to private museums

According to a draft bill submitted in Parliament, private museums and the museums of Local Authorities will be partially subsidized by tax-paying citizens.

The promoted legislation provides that all museums fulfilling certain preconditions will be provided with a certificate of recognition and once they get this certificate that can be partially funded by the state.

Moreover, these museums will be exempted from submitting separate annual financial statements and will also have some other benefits.

The purpose of the bill is to upgrade the organization and operation of these museums and increase the level of services offered to the public.