NewsLocalSpecial plan for subsidies to private museums

Special plan for subsidies to private museums

According to a draft bill submitted in Parliament, private museums and the museums of Local Authorities will be partially subsidized by tax-paying citizens.

The promoted legislation provides that all museums fulfilling certain preconditions will be provided with a certificate of recognition and once they get this certificate that can be partially funded by the state.

Moreover, these museums will be exempted from submitting separate annual financial statements and will also have some other benefits.

The purpose of the bill is to upgrade the organization and operation of these museums and increase the level of services offered to the public.

 

By gavriella
Previous articlePASYDY says the state must invest in midwives
Next articleEuropean Commission appoints Myrto Zambarta as Head of Representation in Nicosia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros