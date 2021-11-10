Special leave of absence granted to employees who get booster shot

In the context of actions taken to encourage vaccination with a booster dose as a measure to strengthen immunity in groups of the population where a decline in immunity is observed over time, the Council of Ministers approved a proposal by the Minister of Health, Mr Michalis Hadjipandela, to grant a special leave of absence to working citizens who are vaccinated with a booster dose, which will not be deducted from the employee’s annual leave of absence or earnings.

The leave of absence is granted for the entire day of the vaccination and employees must provide their employer with a copy of the Vaccination Card for confirmation. The decision concerns employees of the public, wider public and private sector.

It is recalled that employees may be absent from their work on the days of vaccination with the 1st and 2nd dose, again without the days being deducted from the employees’ annual leave of absence or earnings. A similar arranement applies to parents accompanying their minor child for vaccination, provided that they provide their employer with a copy of the child’s Vaccination Card for confirmation.