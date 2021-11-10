NewsLocalSpecial leave of absence granted to employees who get booster shot

Special leave of absence granted to employees who get booster shot

Vaccination
Vaccination

In the context of actions taken to encourage vaccination with a booster dose as a measure to strengthen immunity in groups of the population where a decline in immunity is observed over time, the Council of Ministers approved a proposal by the Minister of Health, Mr Michalis Hadjipandela, to grant a special leave of absence to working citizens who are vaccinated with a booster dose, which will not be deducted from the employee’s annual leave of absence or earnings.

The leave of absence is granted for the entire day of the vaccination and employees must provide their employer with a copy of the Vaccination Card for confirmation. The decision concerns employees of the public, wider public and private sector.

It is recalled that employees may be absent from their work on the days of vaccination with the 1st and 2nd dose, again without the days being deducted from the employees’ annual leave of absence or earnings. A similar arranement applies to parents accompanying their minor child for vaccination, provided that they provide their employer with a copy of the child’s Vaccination Card for confirmation.

By gavriella
Previous articlePart of Athalassa Avenue closed due to dangerous scaffolding
Next articleRapid antigen testing units – Thursday, 11 November 2021; who is eligible

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros