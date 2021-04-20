Special Covid protocols under draft for Orthodox Easter mass attendance

With Orthodox Easter just around the corner authorities are warning that measures aiming to curb the coronavirus spread will only be slightly relaxed at churches because of the island’s alarming epidemiological condition.

“Christ has Resurrected” greetings on Holy Saturday this year will only take place at church courtyards which are to be marked with special social distancing signs, insiders told Philenews.

The scientific committee advising the government on Covid-19 is expected to finalize proposals during Tuesday evening’s scheduled teleconference of its members.

They have already expressed objection to additional general relaxations to be granted over the next fortnight, and are now in the final stage of preparing new stricter protocols concerning church logistics.

The permitted number of believers inside the church will probably not increase and at the same time the protocols under review indicate that, for the second consecutive year, the procession of the epitaph on Good Friday will be prohibited.