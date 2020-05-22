Special allowance paid to 131,000 beneficiaries

Special unemployment allowance was paid today to 131,000 beneficiaries of the Labour Ministry’s scheme for employees of companies which had completely or partially suspended operation.

In an announcement, the ministry said the allowance is for the period of April 13 to May 12.

It added that cheques will be sent in the next few days to beneficiaries who did not give bank account details or the bank account details they had given were not confirmed by their bank or the account was closed.

This follows payment on Thursday to 36,500 eligible beneficiaries of the ministry’s child care allowance, special sick leave and special allowance for the self-employed, also for April 13 to May 12.