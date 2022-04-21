Special action plans by the Police for the whole Holy Week

Asked about the measures the Police are taking in view of Easter as well as about the use of crackers and the bonfires, Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that all Police Directorates have drawn special actions plans for the whole Holy Week.

He noted that there will be increased Police presence in areas where there is increased activity related to bonfires or to use of crackers. He noted that the Police find and arrest people who possess quantities of crackers. He added that measures are also taken to protect properties due to the fact that many people have left. Finally, he noted there will be increased police presence in the streets and the highways.