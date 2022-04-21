NewsLocalSpecial action plans by the Police for the whole Holy Week

Special action plans by the Police for the whole Holy Week

Policewoman
Policewoman

Asked about the measures the Police are taking in view of Easter as well as about the use of crackers and the bonfires, Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that all Police Directorates have drawn special actions plans for the whole Holy Week.

He noted that there will be increased Police presence in areas where there is increased activity related to bonfires or to use of crackers. He noted that the Police find and arrest people who possess quantities of crackers. He added that measures are also taken to protect properties due to the fact that many people have left. Finally, he noted there will be increased police presence in the streets and the highways.

By gavriella
Previous articleBritain’s Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee
Next article19-year-old wanted for marriage of convenience (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros