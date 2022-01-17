Speaking on EastMed pipeline, President says energy plans to be implemented in the most appropriate way

The Republic of Cyprus’ energy plans will be implemented in the most appropriate way in the best interest of its people as well as of the other friendly cooperating countries, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday.

In a written statement regarding the EastMed natural gas pipeline project which would supply Europe with natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean and the public debate of whether it is still an option, the President notes that the political will and decision of Greece, Israel and Cyprus on the issue, was subject to the studies of economic viability, submarine morphologies and the environmental impact of the project.

He adds that the EastMed pipeline has been approved by the EU as a Project of Common Interest, as it contributes to Europe`s energy security, which is why the cost of studies was borne by European funds.

“It is sad that some people are happy because the execution of the project has been allegedly cancelled,” says President Anastasiades.

He also notes that the governments of the countries involved as well as the European Union have worked out alternatives in case the project is considered unfeasible for any reason.

Greece, Cyprus and Israel signed an intergovernmental agreement for the construction of the EastMed pipeline in Athens, on 2 January 2020.