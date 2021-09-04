NewsWorldSpasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival continue in Russia

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival continue in Russia

Groups perform their shows during the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival at Red Square in Moscow, Russia on Friday (Sep. 3)

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice seem unable to prove two cases regarding forged SafePass
Next articleFinance Minister on Standard & Poor’s credit rating

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros