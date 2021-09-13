Spanish wildfire blazes for sixth day

Emergency services continue to battle flames as wildfires blazed in Spain for a sixth day on Monday (September 13).

Wildfires burning in the hills could be seen from miles away near the town of Pujerra, where many residents had been evacuated by emergency services on Sunday (September 12).

Emergency crews also moved people from the towns and villages of Jubrique, Farajan, Alpandeire and Juzcar on Sunday, five other communities were evacuated on Friday (September 10).

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the deployment of a Military Emergency Unit to help tackle the blaze. “We will work in coordination and without rest in the face of the fire that is devastating the province of Malaga,” he said on Twitter.

The fire covered more than 6,000 hectares according to provisional data from the European Commission’s Copernicus satellite, the environment ministry said in a statement.

Andalusia’s regional forest fire agency said 365 firefighters were tackling the blaze supported by 41 aircraft and 25 vehicles.