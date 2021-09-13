NewsWorldSpanish wildfire blazes for sixth day

Spanish wildfire blazes for sixth day

1063WD-CLIMATE-WILDFIRES_SPAIN_O_

Emergency services continue to battle flames as wildfires blazed in Spain for a sixth day on Monday (September 13).

Wildfires burning in the hills could be seen from miles away near the town of Pujerra, where many residents had been evacuated by emergency services on Sunday (September 12).

Emergency crews also moved people from the towns and villages of Jubrique, Farajan, Alpandeire and Juzcar on Sunday, five other communities were evacuated on Friday (September 10).

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the deployment of a Military Emergency Unit to help tackle the blaze. “We will work in coordination and without rest in the face of the fire that is devastating the province of Malaga,” he said on Twitter.

The fire covered more than 6,000 hectares according to provisional data from the European Commission’s Copernicus satellite, the environment ministry said in a statement.

Andalusia’s regional forest fire agency said 365 firefighters were tackling the blaze supported by 41 aircraft and 25 vehicles.

By gavriella
Previous article159 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Monday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros