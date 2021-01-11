News World Spanish military unit pulls stranded cars out of snow, clears airport tracks

Spanish military unit pulls stranded cars out of snow, clears airport tracks

1136WD-SPAIN-WEATHER_STRANDED_VEHICLES_O_

Members of Spain‘s military unit (UME) carried out an operation on Madrid’s M-40 highway on Monday (January 11) to pull out stranded vehicles after a huge snow storm left cars trapped in snow during the weekend.

A civil guard officer at the site told Reuters there were no injured people and that the operation was progressing smoothly as soldiers shovelled snow trapping the vehicles.

The Madrid Barajas airport is operating with two runways after the snow that fell during the weekend was cleared and is gradually getting back to normal, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos told reporters on Monday.

The airport was closed over the weekend after the city was hit by its worst snow storm in decades.

(Reuters)

