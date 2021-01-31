Spanish Κing expresses support to UN Chief’s efforts to resume Cyprus talks

King of Spain Felipe VI expressed his country’s support to the efforts of the UN Chief to resume talks over a settlement to the Cyprus problem.

King Felipe expressed his support during a private conversation with Cyprus` new Ambassador to Spain, Helena Mina, who presented on Friday her credentials to the Spanish Monarch.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a private conversation in the presence of the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, the Spanish King welcomed the Ambassador and wished her success in her mandate, making special reference to the traditionally close ties of friendship and cooperation between Spain and Cyprus, and expressed the will to see them strengthened even further.

On her part, Ambassador Mina conveyed to the Spanish Monarch the cordial greetings of the President of the Republic, Nicos Anastasiades, and underlined the importance that Cyprus attaches to the further strengthening of its excellent relations with Spain, both at a bilateral level, as well as through cooperation between the countries of the Mediterranean, within the European Union, but also in the framework of international organizations.

Furthermore, Ambassador Mina briefed the Spanish King on the latest developments in relation to the Cyprus problem, thanking Spain for its unwavering support in the efforts to find a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem, based on International and European Law and in line with relevant UN resolutions, whilst on his part, King Felipe VI expressed Spain`s support for the UN Secretary-General`s efforts aimed at the resumption of negotiations, the Cypriot FM said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. UN-led effrtos to bring about a Cyprus settlement came to a halt after the stalemate in the swiss resort of Crans Montana in July 2017.

(CNA)