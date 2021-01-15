Spain’s COVID-19 incidence climbs above 500 cases per 100,000 people

Increased activity at hospitals and health centres near Madrid was seen on Friday (January 15) as Spain’s coronavirus incidence as measured over the past 14 days has risen to 523 cases per 100,000 people, health ministry data showed on Thursday (January 14), just shy of the record high of 529 cases per 100,000 people recorded in November.

The ministry added 35,878 new infections to its tally, in a slowdown from the previous day’s record rise of nearly 39,000, which pushed the cumulative total to 2,211,967 cases.

As coronavirus cases rise, a huge snowstorm caused at least 1.4 billion euros ($1.70 billion) of damage as it swept through Madrid over the weekend, shutting businesses, damaging buildings and disrupting services.

In Spain’s Basque country, nursing home staff were tested for coronavirus after multiple COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes across the region, local media reported.

Despite the worrying rise and unlike neighboring Portugal, which imposed a new lockdown this week following similar moves in other European countries, Spanish authorities have said a return to home confinement is not necessary.

(Reuters)