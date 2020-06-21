News World Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end

Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end

Passengers, wearing protective face masks, walk upon arrival from Paris at Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport as Spain reopens its borders to most European visitors after the coronavirus lockdown, in Madrid, Spain, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

 

Passengers wearing masks and wheeling suitcases arrived at Madrid’s main airport and French people crossed the border to buy bargain alcohol and tobacco on Sunday as Spain opened its borders to most European countries and ended a state of emergency imposed to contain COVID-19.

Spain’s borders are now open to all European Union countries except Portugal, as well as Schengen area members outside the bloc and Britain in a much-needed boost to the country’s tourism industry which accounts for more than 12% of the economy.

British tourists will be allowed in without having to quarantine, Spain said on Saturday, even though they will still be subject to 14 days isolation upon their return..

Spaniards were also allowed to move freely around the country from Sunday and many were expected to visit friends, relatives and second homes in other regions. Since March 14, people have had to remain in their own provinces.

People will still have to wear masks in public when social distancing measures cannot be observed.

At Madrid’s international Adolfo Suarez-Barajas airport there was a sense of relief for passengers, many of whom were travelling to see loved ones after months apart.

“My situation is a little complicated because my wife lives in Italy and I live in Spain so we haven’t seen each other for four months,” said Alberto Bos, who was flying to Milan.

All arriving passengers will have their temperature taken, submit information about where they have come from, and provide their whereabouts in Spain in case they need to be traced.

Spain’s border with neighbouring Portugal will reopen on July 1 at Lisbon’s request.

Stickers on the floor of the arrivals hall made sure those waiting for passengers complied with social distancing measures.

BACK TO NORMAL

People with suitcases borded trains at Madrid’s Atocha station heading for coastal Valencia, after months confined to Madrid, over 300 kms (186.4 miles) from the seaside.

Meanwhile, French people crossed the border to queue for relatively cheaper tobacco and alcohol in the northern city of Irun.

“Today it’s all getting a bit back to normal. It’s good for the shops, for the economy, for everything,” said shop owner Luis Mancho.

Some 1,500 German tourists touched down in Mallorca early last week as part of a pilot scheme to establish a travel corridor between the two areas, ahead of the lifting of restrictions on Sunday.

“We will allow British visitors to enter Spain just like the rest of the European Union or Schengen area from 21 June freely and without the need for the quarantine,” foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told BBC News on Saturday.

But Britain’s own quarantine measures, requiring a two-week period of self-isolation for most people entering the country, could put off potential travellers. Britain is due to review its quarantine rule on June 29, three weeks after it was introduced.

Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said Spain was ready to welcome tourists in an interview with newspaper ABC on Sunday, but added the country has to work to get that message out.

“We have to build trust,” she said. “Translate to travellers, Spaniards and foreigners, that the country is a safe destination.”

Spain, which has recorded more than 245,000 coronavirus cases and over 28,000 deaths, has been easing its lockdown restrictions in recent weeks.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleUK authorities investigate park stabbing as terrorism, calling it an atrocity
Next articleFew crossings at checkpoints today

Top Stories

World

TikTok users, K-pop fans credited with helping to sabotage Trump rally

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  TikTok users and Korean pop music fans are being partly credited for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump's first...
Read more
Local

One new Covid-19 case reported on Sunday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    After five consecutive days of negative results, one person has tested positive for Covid-19 after 620 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The positive...
Read more
Local

Few crossings at checkpoints today

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  There were few crossings at the checkpoints which reopened today for Cypriot citizens and legal residents, CNA reports. Citing figures from the Interior Ministry it...
Read more
World

Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Passengers wearing masks and wheeling suitcases arrived at Madrid's main airport and French people crossed the border to buy bargain alcohol and tobacco on...
Read more
World

UK authorities investigate park stabbing as terrorism, calling it an atrocity

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A stabbing rampage that killed three people and wounded three others in the southern English town of Reading was an act of terrorism, police...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

TikTok users, K-pop fans credited with helping to sabotage Trump rally

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  TikTok users and Korean pop music fans are being partly credited for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump's first...
Read more
World

UK authorities investigate park stabbing as terrorism, calling it an atrocity

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A stabbing rampage that killed three people and wounded three others in the southern English town of Reading was an act of terrorism, police...
Read more
World

Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A shimmering ring of light flashed into view on Sunday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of...
Read more
World

UK authorities say they are treating park stabbing spree as terrorism

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A stabbing rampage in the southern English town of Reading, in which three people were killed and three others were seriously wounded, is being...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros