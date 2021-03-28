News World Spain hold first concert for 5,000 during COVID-19 pandemic

Thousands of people watched a rock concert in Barcelona — as part of a pilot project using same-day testing on Saturday (March. 27).

A total of 5,000 concert-goers were been allowed into the city’s Palau Sant Jordi to see how effective same-day COVID screenings are in preventing outbreaks at large events.

Before attending they underwent an antigen test which gives results much quicker than PCR test — which had to give a negative result.

They didn’t practice social distancing however they have to wear masks.

The concert is a test to see how effective the measures in place are.

The country has so far recorded 3,2 million cases, with 75,00 deaths.

(Reuters)

