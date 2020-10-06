News World Spain detains indicted in the US software creator McAfee in Barcelona

Spain detains indicted in the US software creator McAfee in Barcelona

FILE PHOTO: John McAfee, co-founder of McAfee Crypto Team and CEO of Luxcore and founder of McAfee Antivirus, speaks at the Malta Blockchain Summit in St Julian's, Malta November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo

John McAfee, an anti-virus software creator indicted in the United States on fraud charges, has been arrested in Barcelona airport, a Spanish police source said on Tuesday.

He was detained on Saturday as he was about to board a flight to Istanbul with a British passport, the source told Reuters, adding that he would be transferred to Spain’s capital Madrid to face an extradition process.

U.S. federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Monday against McAfee over charges that he evaded taxes and willfully failed to file returns.

That came shortly after the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed it had brought civil charges against McAfee, alleging he made over $23.1 million in undisclosed compensation from false and misleading cryptocurrency recommendations.

He is alleged to have earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, as well as through consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
