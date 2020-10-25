News World Spain decrees new state of emergency in COVID-19 fight

Spain decrees new state of emergency in COVID-19 fight

People wearing protective face masks sit at the Las Cruces park amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, imposing local nighttime curfews and banning travel between regions in certain cases.

We are living in an extreme situation…it is the most serious in the last half century,” he told a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

The measure goes into force tonight and will require all regions except the Canary Islands to impose a nighttime curfew.

The state of emergency will need parliamentary approval to last beyond 15 days. Sanchez asked for parliament to approve its extension up to May 9.

A growing number of regions had been calling on the government to implement the measure.

Spain imposed one of the toughest lockdowns early on in the pandemic and then relaxed curbs over the summer.

But like many other European countries it has seen a second wave hit in recent weeks, and now has one of the highest numbers of infections in Western Europe. Total cases rose to 1,046,132 on Friday, while the death toll is nearing 35,000.

The decree will serve as a legal framework to implement a new warning system of levels, similar to the ones already applied in countries such as Germany and France.

According to the level of risk, travelling between regions could be banned if a regions decides, except for justified reasons such as working. Movement could also be restricted within regions in localised lockdowns.

Most of the regions are already above the parameters to be considered at the highest level of risk.

(REUTERS)

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleIraqi forces use water cannon, tear gas against protesters in Baghdad
Next articleArmenian community in Cyprus holds Karabakh protest

Top Stories

Local

Triple digit covid cases for a 3rd day running but going down-101 today One in 18 positive

Constantinos Tsintas -
  One hundred and oney new Covid-19 cases were announced today, out of 2 thousand 781 tests, taking the total number of confirmed patients to...
Read more
World

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said, signaling steps...
Read more
Local

‘Macron a nutcase who’s lost his way’, Erdogan says in new insulting tirade

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Emmanuel Macron had “lost his way”, in his second sharp criticism of the French leader in two days over...
Read more
Local

Armenian community in Cyprus holds Karabakh protest

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Armenian community in Cyprus held an all-day protest today, condemning the Azeri attack on Nagorno Karabakh. The march went through various areas of Nicosia,...
Read more
World

Spain decrees new state of emergency in COVID-19 fight

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, imposing local nighttime curfews and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said, signaling steps...
Read more
World

Iraqi forces use water cannon, tear gas against protesters in Baghdad

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iraqi security forces fired water cannon and tear gas at anti-government protesters on Sunday to prevent them crossing barricades on a bridge leading towards...
Read more
World

Lebanese Christian cleric to Hariri: avoid ‘secret deals’ in forming cabinet

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Lebanon’s top Christian cleric urged Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to avoid back-door deals and quickly form a new government that will start lifting the...
Read more
World

Pope Francis names new cardinals, including 9 that will eventually elect successor

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Pope Francis named 13 new Roman Catholic cardinals, including nine under the age of 80 who are eligible to enter a conclave to elect...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros