Photos SpaceX's Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt

SpaceX’s Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt

SpaceX’s first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas U.S. December 9, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Humpback whale in New York Harbor ready for closeup at Statue of Liberty

Andreas Nicolaides -
A humpback whale surfaces near the Statue of Liberty in this photo taken from a boat on New York Harbor in New York City,...
A metal monolith is seen in Red Rock Desert

Andreas Nicolaides -
Since mid-November, shining metal monoliths have suddenly appeared - and then vanished - in the strangest locations, from the Utah desert to a Romanian...
People swim in the icy waters of the Irtysh River in Omsk

Andreas Nicolaides -
People swim in the icy waters of the Irtysh River on the opening day of the winter swimming season in Omsk, Russia December 6, 2020.
Israel receives the Saar-6 corvette, a warship dubbed “Shield”

Andreas Nicolaides -
An Israeli naval patrol boat manoeuvres before a welcoming ceremony by the Israeli navy to mark the arrival of the Saar-6 corvette, a warship...
