SpaceX’s Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt

SpaceX’s first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas U.S. December 9, 2020.
Humpback whale in New York Harbor ready for closeup at Statue of Liberty
A humpback whale surfaces near the Statue of Liberty in this photo taken from a boat on New York Harbor in New York City,...
A metal monolith is seen in Red Rock Desert
Since mid-November, shining metal monoliths have suddenly appeared - and then vanished - in the strangest locations, from the Utah desert to a Romanian...
People swim in the icy waters of the Irtysh River in Omsk
People swim in the icy waters of the Irtysh River on the opening day of the winter swimming season in Omsk, Russia December 6, 2020.
Israel receives the Saar-6 corvette, a warship dubbed “Shield”
An Israeli naval patrol boat manoeuvres before a welcoming ceremony by the Israeli navy to mark the arrival of the Saar-6 corvette, a warship...