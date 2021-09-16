PhotosSpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center

The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Inspiration 4 civilian crew aboard a Crew Dragon capsule and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

