News World Spa uses thermal water to help recovering Covid patients

Spa uses thermal water to help recovering Covid patients

3172WD-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS_ITALY_SPA_O_

A thermal baths spa in the city of Pisa, where a day to unwind and relaxation is not possible due to Covid restrictions, is using its thermal water to treat recovering coronavirus patients who are having respiratory and motion difficulties.

A physiotherapy rehabilitation centre has always been a part of the Casciana spa, but its directors realised the thermal water had qualities that were ideal for helping people who had suffered with bad side affects of Covid.

“The idea came from observing patients who had coronavirus. We particularly noticed that patients who decided to come to our rehabilitation centre or hydrotherapy inhalation treatment centre told us that after a course of treatment, there were positive results,” said the rehabilitation centre’s manager Eduardo Falzone.

On Wednesday (February 23), a young male recovering from the virus and struggling with movement was being treated by a physiotherapist in one of the spa’s thermal water pools, where the room itself had high humidity due to the hot temperature of the water.

The thermal water is filtered into respirator masks, which the patients use to practice breathing in a hydrotherapy inhalation treatment centre. The thermal water helps to purify the respiratory system.

“The thermal water resource is a fundamental element for the recovery of joints and the respiratory system, and history has shown us over the centuries that spas have had this function,” Falzone said.

The physiotherapists and doctors at the spa also offer other services for the recovering Covid patients, including massage and exercises to help rehabilitate movement.

Although the luxury areas have been closed to the public due to Covid restrictions, the physiotherapy rehabilitation centre has always remained open, even during lockdown.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleFire in Limassol, near Koilani village
Next article143 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Wednesday

Top Stories

Local

143 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 231,...
Read more
World

Spa uses thermal water to help recovering Covid patients

gavriella -
A thermal baths spa in the city of Pisa, where a day to unwind and relaxation is not possible due to Covid restrictions, is...
Read more
Local

Fire in Limassol, near Koilani village

gavriella -
The Fire Service in Limassol has been mobilized after a fire broke out in a hard to reach area of Koilani village, According to the...
Read more
Local

Truck collides with van; One person in hospital

gavriella -
An accident occurred at the old Nicosia-Limassol road when a truck collided with a van and as a result one person was injured. According to...
Read more
Local

More than 64,000 vaccinations in Cyprus.

gavriella -
In an announcement, the Health Ministry noted that Cyprus is moving ahead toward the completion of one of its main targets, regarding the vaccination...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Thousands of dolphins ‘stampede’ off southern California coast

gavriella -
An estimated 2,000 common dolphins were spotted 'stampeding' off the southern California coast on Monday (February 22), according to a whale watching group. The video,...
Read more
World

U.S. seeks to return to U.N. human rights body

Annie Charalambous -
The United States will seek election to the U.N. Human Rights Council later this year, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday,...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
COVID-19 vaccine makers have told the U.S. Congress that supplies should surge in the coming weeks, while a European Union official said AstraZeneca expects to...
Read more
World

Aussie cannabis firms go capital light as they roll into Europe

Annie Charalambous -
A handful of small, young Australian firms are taking a chance on Europe in spite of the region's diverse markets, hopeful that a capital-light...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros