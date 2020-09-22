Taste of Cyprus Local Food Souvlakia

Souvlakia

Souvlakia

Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in the fridge for 12 hours, stirring once or twice.
Chicken souvlaki: Blend together the yoghurt, pepper, onion and oil. Place the chicken in a bowl (not metal) and cover with the yoghurt mixture, mixing well. Cover the bowl and keep in the fridge for 12 hours, stirring once or twice. Remove from the fridge half an hour before cooking. Pass onto metallic skewers and grill for 25-30 minutes, turning frequently.
Note: Each tavern has its own ‘secret’ recipe for the souvlaki marinade. These are the Zanettos ones.
Ingredients:
Pork souvlaki:
1kg souvlaki meat (usually leg mixed with underbelly, so as not to be dry), cut into 3-4cm cubes
½ cup oil
1 tbsp thyme, salt
Chicken souvlaki:
1kg chicken fillet (breast and thigh), cut into 3-4cm cubes
1 cup yoghurt
½ red pepper, sliced
½ onion, sliced
2-3 tbsps oil, salt

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleFour transmission chains totalling 56 covid cases in Larnaca so far
Next articleCommission: No agreement reached on registration of halloumi as PDO product yet

Top Stories

Local

Workshop on forging synergies between industry and scientific research organised for Industry Week

Maria Bitar -
A workshop was organised on Tuesday, in Nicosia, to discuss ways to forge synergies between industrial production and scientific research sectors, in a bid...
Read more
Local

Cyprus-France Defence Ministers discuss East Med situation

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides spoke on the phone with his French counterpart Florence Parly, on Tuesday, and according to Cyprus' Ministry of Defence...
Read more
in-cyprus

Technical error causes Hezbollah arms depot to blow up in Lebanon, security source says

Maria Bitar -
An arms cache belonging to the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah blew up in southern Lebanon on Tuesday because of a technical error, a security...
Read more
World

Turkey – Greece ready to resume exploratory talks, Erdogan says

Maria Bitar -
Turkey and Greece stated they are ready to resume exploratory talks to address their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean, the...
Read more
World

COVID ‘firepower’ – Britain imposes 6-month curbs against second wave

Maria Bitar -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more
Local Food

Meatballs with tomato and cumin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all meatball ingredients in a bowl and knead well with hands. Keep the mixture in the fridge for approximately 1 hour to thicken. In...
Read more
Local Food

Crushed wheat pilaf with sausages and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup bulgar wheat ¼ of the cup vermicelli noodles or spaghetti, broken into small pieces 1 onion 2 sausages 1 cup tomato juice 1 vegetable stock cube 1/3 ts...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more
Local Food

Meatballs with tomato and cumin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all meatball ingredients in a bowl and knead well with hands. Keep the mixture in the fridge for approximately 1 hour to thicken. In...
Read more
Local Food

Crushed wheat pilaf with sausages and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup bulgar wheat ¼ of the cup vermicelli noodles or spaghetti, broken into small pieces 1 onion 2 sausages 1 cup tomato juice 1 vegetable stock cube 1/3 ts...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros