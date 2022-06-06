NewsWorldSouth Korea and U.S. launch missiles in response to North's missile tests

South Korea and U.S. launch missiles in response to North’s missile tests

South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles early on Monday (June 6) off South Korea’s east coast after North Korea launched a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles the day before, a South Korea defence ministry official said.

The action is a demonstration of “the capability and readiness to carry out precision strike” against the source of North Korea’s missile launches or the command and support centers, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency cited the South Korean military as saying.

The militaries of South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles over about 10 minutes starting at 4:45 a.m. on Monday (1945 GMT Sunday) in response to the eight missiles fired by the North on Sunday (June 5), Yonhap reported.

An official from South Korea’s Defence Ministry confirmed eight Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) had been fired.

