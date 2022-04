A 39-year-old South African man lost his life in a labour accident on a Bahamas-flagged ship docked at Limassol port, police said on Sunday.

The man apparently got seriously burnt while carrying out maintenance works on the ship using flammable materials.

Police also said that along with the doctor of the ship he was first taken to the port and from there rushed by ambulance to Limassol hospital but he was already dead.

Investigations are ongoing to clarify how the accident occured.