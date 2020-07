Sousami begins its day by serving coffee and breakfast – you can try scrambled eggs with spicy minced meat while during lunch time you can identify on the menu dishes from a range of cuisines across the world. For dessert you can order knefe or karabij that it will definitely impress you.

Lordou Vyrona 24, Larnaca, 95706660, Sunday to Thursday 8:00-23:00, Friday to Saturday 8:00-00:00.