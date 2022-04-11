Some people get pensions amounting to 710 euros and others are granted 2,500

Last summer in Cyprus some pensioners received very high pensions since when they were working they had high salaries and paid a lot of money to the Social Insurance Fund. Others receive high pensions due to the number of dependents.

According to the Ministry of Labor statistics, in June 2021, the highest monthly pension paid was 2,487 euros to a person with one dependent while another person with 100% disability and three dependents was paid 2,173.

However, at the time when some pensioners in Cyprus enjoy “golden pensions,” there are others who get much less. In recent years, the minimum pension is 710 per month.