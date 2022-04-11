NewsLocalSome people get pensions amounting to 710 euros and others are granted...

Some people get pensions amounting to 710 euros and others are granted 2,500

Last summer in Cyprus some pensioners received very high pensions since when they were working they had high salaries and paid a lot of money to the Social Insurance Fund. Others receive high pensions due to the number of dependents.

According to the Ministry of Labor statistics, in June 2021, the highest monthly pension paid was 2,487 euros to a person with one dependent while another person with 100% disability and three dependents was paid 2,173.

However, at the time when some pensioners in Cyprus enjoy “golden pensions,” there are others who get much less. In recent years, the minimum pension is 710 per month.

By gavriella
Previous articleStudents create environmentally-friendly chewing gums
Next article41-year-old Turkish Cypriot wanted for case of drugs (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros