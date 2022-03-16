Some 83,000 adults in Cyprus still unvaccinated against Covid-19

Around 83,000 adults in Cyprus have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Pharmacy Professor Christos Petrou told state radio on Wednesday.

The professor also disclosed that interest among unvaccinated people to get a shot is now very low.

And that about 1,200 vaccinations are carried out daily, of which 1,000 are for the third dose.

As for those questioning the effectiveness of vaccines, Petrou said that the mortality rate among vaccinated people is extremely low.

Specifically, for every 100,000 unvaccinated people the mortality rate is 80, while for those who are fully vaccinated this number is as low as 7.8.

Moreover, the professor noted that despite the increase in infections in Europe the high rate of vaccination coverage has limited hospital admissions.