Some 72 patients of COVID-19 being treated at Reference Hospital

Some 72 patients of COVID-19 are today, Sunday, 18 April, being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus.

Out of the 72 patients, six are in the Increased Care Unit since they need to be more closely monitored, while 17 people are bed-ridden.

A total of 25 patients of COVID-19 are being treated at a COVID-19 unit at the Larnaca General Hospital.

Some 74 people are being treated at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou, waiting for the two week safety period to finish, so they can go home.

 

