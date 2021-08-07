NewsLocalSome 67.8% of adults island-wide concluded their jabs

Some 67.8% of adults island-wide concluded their jabs

Up until August 6th, a total of 67.8% of Cyprus` adult population concluded its vaccination scheme and 75.5% got the 1st jab, according to figures released on Saturday by the Health Ministry. Pafos region continues to rank 1st in vaccination coverage.

As regards people aged 16-17 the figures show that at least 30.3% has received the first dose of the vaccine and 18.5% has concluded the vaccination scheme whereas minors 12-15 years of age between 2-6/8 3.8% has received the first dose.

Pafos region continues to rank first in vaccinations’ coverage as figures show that 86.3% of its population got their 1st dose, followed by Famagusta and Nicosia regions with 83.3% and 76.2% respectively and Limassol with 74.1%. Larnaka has the smallest coverage with 70.1%.

As regards the ages and 1st dose of the vaccines, figures until August 6th show that the group 12-15 years had a coverage of 3.8%,16-17 years stands at 30.4%, 18-19 at 43.1%, 20-29 at 55.7%,  30-39 at 67.2%, 40-49 at 84.5%, 50-59 at 80.5%, 60-69 at 87.3%, 70-79 at 95.5% and 80+ at 96.2%.

Inoculations at walk-in centers across the island reached 17,124 (July 15 until yesterday).

Only yesterday a total of 3,054 jabs were administered.

