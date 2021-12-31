Some 62 migrants found after an operation of the Migration Department

NewsLocalSome 62 migrants found after an operation of the Migration Department

A coordinated operation took place yesterday by the Migration Departments of Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca, the Police Department of Pera Chorio Nisou and officers of the Deputy Ministry of Social Care.

The operation occurred at an establishment in the industrial area of Nisou where 62 foreigners have been found, 60 of who are asylum seekers, one person who submitted a request for asylum and one man who was arrested for illegal entry into Cyprus.

The said establishment was evacuated and the 60 asylum seekers were taken to Kofinou while one person to Pournara reception center.

