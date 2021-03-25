News Local Some 57 patients with COVID-19 at Reference Hospital on Thursday

Some 57 patients with COVID-19 at Reference Hospital on Thursday

Some 57 patients of COVID-19 are today, Thursday, 25 March, being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus.

Out of the 57 patients, five are in the Increased Care Unit since they need to be more closely monitored.

As of 08:30 this morning, 12 people were being treated for COVID-19 at the Larnaca Genera Hospital.

Some 25 people are being treated at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou, waiting for the two week safety period to finish, so they can go home.

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice carry out thousand of checks; fine 111 individuals, two establishments
Next articleCyprus Space Exploration Organizatin signs agreement with CSEO-Mentat Innovations

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry: “Inflated” prices on rapid test invoices

gavriella -
During the regular checks that the Health Ministry is carrying out before paying invoices, it was ascertained that in the case of a company...
Read more
Local

Foreign Minister says April 27th crucial milestone for Cyprus problem

gavriella -
Cyprus Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, has said that April 27th, when an informal conference on Cyprus will begin in Geneva, constitutes a crucial milestone...
Read more
Local

British coronavirus variant detection in Cyprus increases, Health Ministry says

gavriella -
The British coronavirus variant has been found present in another 45 positive samples from Cyprus according to information received by the ECDC, the Ministry...
Read more
Local

Acting President stresses need to intensify efforts for a Cyprus settlement

gavriella -
Cyprus Acting President, House President Adamos Adamou, stressed on Thursday the need to intensify efforts for a just and viable solution to the Cyprus...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros