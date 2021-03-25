Some 57 patients with COVID-19 at Reference Hospital on Thursday

Some 57 patients of COVID-19 are today, Thursday, 25 March, being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus.

Out of the 57 patients, five are in the Increased Care Unit since they need to be more closely monitored.

As of 08:30 this morning, 12 people were being treated for COVID-19 at the Larnaca Genera Hospital.

Some 25 people are being treated at the Eden Resort Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou, waiting for the two week safety period to finish, so they can go home.