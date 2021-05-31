Some 52.3% of the population vaccinated with the first dose

In statements on the sidelines of a visit to the Vaccination Center in the State Fair, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou and European Commissioner Stella Kyriakidou expressed their satisfaction with the course of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19.

The Health Minister said that he briefed the European Commissioner that our plan moves ahead very quickly, as scheduled. As he said, approximately 53% of the population have received the first dose of the vaccine and 28% have completed their vaccination. So, we are moving quickly toward our target, which is to cover at least 65% of the population with the first dose.

He added that we are building a wall of immunity and this is reflected in the number of people who are now receiving medical care, a number that has been greatly reduced.