Some 50,000 primary school pupils back to class under strict Covid conditions

Some 50,000 primary school pupils on Monday went back to school after the summer break but under covid-19 strict conditions so as to prevent the spread of the virus.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou called for social distancing rules to be respected to the best degree possible.

And for older pupils, at least, to be wearing a protective face mask all the time.

At the same time, parents were allowed to accompany their first graders to school on their first day.

And to accommodate this the Education Ministry has set their arrival time at 9.30am to avoid overcrowding.

Pubic nursery and kindergarten schools also opened on Monday.

In particular, a total of 330 primary schools have opened amounting to around 2,672 classrooms and demanding 4,532 teaching staff.

In addition, nine special schools and 119 special units are in operation this year.

 

By Annie Charalambous
