Some 4,000 Covid-19 vaccination appointments made within just an hour

Some 4,000 Covid-19 vaccination appointments were made on Saturday within just an hour after the portal opened only for people aged 57-58.

Specifically, 3,200 appointments were arranged for vaccinations with Pfizer and 800 with AstraZeneca vaccines, according to the CNA.

The portal opened at 8am and will close at 8pm with a total of 15,000 appointment slots on offer.

The portal had technical problems earlier in the week due to an excessive demand for appointments which have not yet been resolved.

The problem was that most people opted for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines giving the cold shoulder to controversial Astrazeneca.

As soon as technical issues are resolved the portal will operate as before, thus, giving the opportunity to older people who have not yet booked a slot to be able to do so, it also said.