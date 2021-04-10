NewsLocalSome 4,000 Covid-19 vaccination appointments made within just an hour

Some 4,000 Covid-19 vaccination appointments made within just an hour

Some 4,000 Covid-19 vaccination appointments were made on Saturday within just an hour after the portal opened only for people aged 57-58.

Specifically, 3,200 appointments were arranged for vaccinations with Pfizer and 800 with AstraZeneca vaccines, according to the CNA.

The portal opened at 8am and will close at 8pm with a total of 15,000 appointment slots on offer.

The portal had technical problems earlier in the week due to an excessive demand for appointments which have not yet been resolved.

The problem was that most people opted for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines giving the cold shoulder to controversial Astrazeneca.

As soon as technical issues are resolved the portal will operate as before, thus, giving the opportunity to older people who have not yet booked a slot to be able to do so, it also said.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleUN Cyprus envoy Lute to meet divided island’s leaders in Nicosia on Sunday
Next articleWith artillery guns and flowers, Britain salutes Prince Philip

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros